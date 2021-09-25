LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €726.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €721.17 ($848.43).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC stock opened at €642.90 ($756.35) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €658.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €635.80.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.