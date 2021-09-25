Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

