Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,391. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

