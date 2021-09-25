MATH (MATH) Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MATH coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MATH has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. MATH has a market capitalization of $152.18 million and $2.34 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MATH Profile

MATH (MATH) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

MATH Coin Trading

