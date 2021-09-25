McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 4,360 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

