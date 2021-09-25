Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Stock Price Up 41.1%

Shares of Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) rose 41.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $117.00. Approximately 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

About Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

