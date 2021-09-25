Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $737,912 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.