Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. 315,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,108. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

