Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Cap of $21.68 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and $10.20 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.