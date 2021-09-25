Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of AutoZone worth $53,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,184.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,603.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,497.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.