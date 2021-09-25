Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

