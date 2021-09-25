Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

