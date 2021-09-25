MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MGI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,021. The company has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.36.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

