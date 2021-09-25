Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

