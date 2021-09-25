Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 20,139 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.