Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

