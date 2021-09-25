Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.96. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

