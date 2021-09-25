Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

