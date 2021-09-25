Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $56,048.82 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NTRA stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

