Nebulas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and $3.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00306214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,468,597 coins and its circulating supply is 59,952,799 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.