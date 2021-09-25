NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $1,450,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

