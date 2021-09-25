NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,361.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.67 or 0.01198423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00525718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00314186 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001384 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00015000 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

