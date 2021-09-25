NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 71.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

