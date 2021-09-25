NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,901,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.