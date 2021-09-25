NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

