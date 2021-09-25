NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,168. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

