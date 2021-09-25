Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $270,850.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $270,850.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

