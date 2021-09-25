Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0037 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $30.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.77 or 0.06809165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00354676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.92 or 0.01198489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00525180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00314779 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,984,086,678 coins and its circulating supply is 8,322,586,678 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.