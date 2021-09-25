Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $31.47 on Top Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $31.47 or 0.00073589 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $4,709.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,521 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

