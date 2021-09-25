Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

