O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 977,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,595. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

