Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.