Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,926. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $101,425.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

