Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.16. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,105%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Olin stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 877,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,362. Olin has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

