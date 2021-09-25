Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $89,200.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00121828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

