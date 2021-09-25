Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.00 ($11.76) and traded as low as €9.31 ($10.95). Orange shares last traded at €9.35 ($11.00), with a volume of 4,858,520 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.82).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.99.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

