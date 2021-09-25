Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.60.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

