Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,844.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,407.68 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,768.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,466.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

