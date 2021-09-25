Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00121256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

