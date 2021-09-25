Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. 10,102,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682,649. The company has a market cap of $487.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

