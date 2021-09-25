Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

