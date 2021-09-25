Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $868.82. 510,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.08. ASML Holding has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

