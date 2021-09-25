Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.11. 3,985,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average is $270.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

