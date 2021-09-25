Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,177. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

