Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

