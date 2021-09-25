Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Paya stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,099. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

