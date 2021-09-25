Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $21.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.