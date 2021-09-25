PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $179.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. PegNet has a total market cap of $144,998.32 and approximately $179.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00108717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00147967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,794.46 or 1.00044884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.69 or 0.06790573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00783750 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

