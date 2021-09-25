Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 7,389 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.