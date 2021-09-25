Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $14,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

